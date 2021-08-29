adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in adidas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in adidas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of adidas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

