adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in adidas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in adidas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of adidas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
