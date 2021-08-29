Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Decreases Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $282.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

