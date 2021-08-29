Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

