Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 9,953 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up approximately 2.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $97,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in LSI Industries by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

