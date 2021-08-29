Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,812 shares during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY makes up about 1.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 608,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 552,769 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.67 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.61.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $118,326. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

