Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

