Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,615,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TSP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.
A number of research firms have commented on TSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.
TuSimple Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
See Also: What is a capital gain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.