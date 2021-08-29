Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,615,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.