Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 17,603 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

