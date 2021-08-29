Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,948 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

