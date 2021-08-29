Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,244 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,846,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

