Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.93. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.