Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,706 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 102.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $50.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11.

