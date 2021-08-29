Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $136.78 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.