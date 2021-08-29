Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

AON stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.83. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

