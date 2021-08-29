Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 483,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,637,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRP opened at $34.07 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

