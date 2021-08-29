Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFFY opened at $0.03 on Friday. Affymax has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

