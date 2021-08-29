Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,381,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Afya were worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Afya by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Afya by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Afya by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Afya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

