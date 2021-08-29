AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Up 50.4% in August

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the July 29th total of 924,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

AGCO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.02. 614,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

