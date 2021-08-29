Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Agenus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Agenus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agenus by 22.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Agenus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

