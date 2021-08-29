Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal third-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions, business groups and end-markets served. Further, growth across LSAG, ACG and DGG segments contributed well to the top line. Growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a positive factor. The company’s growing focus on investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain a concern.”

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

NYSE:A opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.30. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

