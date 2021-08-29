AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $7,315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

