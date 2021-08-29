AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $61.34. 14,782,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.