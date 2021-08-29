Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the July 29th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

