Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the July 29th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
About Air New Zealand
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.