Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AIR opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.14. Air Partner has a 12-month low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £54.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

