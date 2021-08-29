Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $10,019.52 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 288 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 604 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 208 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $6,312.80.

AIRT stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

