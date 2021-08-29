AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKTAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

