Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AGI opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.74. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.39%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

