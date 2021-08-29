Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 228,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,721 shares of company stock worth $6,151,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

