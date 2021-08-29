Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 769,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 140,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 250,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

