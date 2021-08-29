Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.84 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

