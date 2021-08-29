ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.