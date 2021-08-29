Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock Holdings Lessened by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems accounts for 2.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 571,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,033. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

