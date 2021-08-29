Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,402 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

ALGT opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

