Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 45,359 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.62 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

