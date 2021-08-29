Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPX were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.