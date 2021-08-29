Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

