Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 138,177 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.