Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the July 29th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.7 days.

APYRF stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83.

APYRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

