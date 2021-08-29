Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.