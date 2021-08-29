Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,754. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $153.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

