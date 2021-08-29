Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 43.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,057.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.96. 1,369,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,132. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

