Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWF stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $289.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

