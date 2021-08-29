Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

