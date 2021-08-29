Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

