ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,800 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 29th total of 1,049,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

