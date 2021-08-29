Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.24. Altimmune shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 3,166 shares changing hands.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

