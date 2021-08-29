Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $276.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.08.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

AMED traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.56. 186,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.47. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $175.00 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

