American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Increased to $38.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,818 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,739 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

