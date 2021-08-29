American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Increased to $38.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,818 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,739 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.