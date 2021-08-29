American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Down 65.3% in August

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GNOW stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. American Caresource has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of urgent and primary care, and occupational healthcare services. The company owns healthcare centers that offer services for non-life-threatening medical conditions to young and middle-aged adults. It operates through Medac and GoNow Doctors tradenames.

