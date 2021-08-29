American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,718 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

